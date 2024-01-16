Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ramie Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of undyed ramie cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
1
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

