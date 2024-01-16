Games
Cloth - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Several yalms of undyed ramie cloth wrapped around a short wooden distaff.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
1
Ramie Thread
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
170
Max Quality
1824
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
