FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dhalmelskin Leggings of Scouting
Feet - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
77
Magic Defense
77
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
157 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+31
Dexterity
+30
Skill Speed
+20
Determination
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
4
Ramie Cloth
4
Dhalmel Leather
4
Titanium Nugget
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
