FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dhalmelskin Fringe Boots
Feet - Item Level 100
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
80
Magic Defense
40
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
12672 gil
Sells for
118 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+51
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 45
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
5
Ramie Thread
5
Wyvern Leather
5
Dhalmel Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
