FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Wyvern Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured wyvern skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Wyvern Skin
1
Item Icon
Coerthan Tea Leaves
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

