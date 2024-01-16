Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dhalmelskin Crakows of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

97

56

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
4
Item Icon
Ramie Cloth
4
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
4
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle