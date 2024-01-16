Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Classic Table Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A simple shaded lamp.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
8
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams