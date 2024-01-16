Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Chondrite Round Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

52.27

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
8
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

