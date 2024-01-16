Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Integral Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Processed lumber of an unknown composite wood.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Integral Log
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1650
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Related Posts
How to Farm White Crafters’ Scrips in FFXIV: Best Farming Method
Mike Williams
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi