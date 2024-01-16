Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Integral Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed lumber of an unknown composite wood.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Integral Log
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

