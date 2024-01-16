Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Chondrite Magitek Samurai Blade

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

97

85.36

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

