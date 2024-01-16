Games
Chondrite Magitek Samurai Blade
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
97
Physical Damage
85.36
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+203
Vitality
+207
Critical Hit
+193
Direct Hit Rate
+135
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3300
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
