Chondrite Garden Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
51087 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+513
Perception
+898
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Integral Lumber
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
