FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Mythril Elmo
Head - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
73
Magic Defense
73
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
37 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+5
Skill Speed
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Boar Leather
4
Mythril Plate
4
Mythril Rivets
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
