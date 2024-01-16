Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Altered Mythril Elmo

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

73

73

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Boar Leather
4
Item Icon
Mythril Plate
4
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

