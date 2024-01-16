Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Mythril Rivets
Metal - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Short mythril pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythril Ingot
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
1072
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythril Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
1072
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak