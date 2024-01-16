Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Boar Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured boar hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Alumen
1
Item Icon
Boar Hide
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

