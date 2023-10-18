Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

PUBLISHED

Voting for the FFXIV London Fan Fest Art and Video Contest is Now Open

Help celebrate Fan Fest by voting for your favorites!

Michael Hassall

With the Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023 in London just days away, voting has opened for the Art and Video Contest, and it's your chance to celebrate the incredible fan projects the community has created. Voting opened on the morning of Oct. 18, with a message posted across official FFXIV social media.

In the posts, links to special sites showcasing all the entries, as well as details on how to vote, were given. There were four categories for art and a single video category. The Art categories included Illustrated Works, Screenshot (Unaltered), Screenshot (Altered), and Physical Handcrafted Works.

There are some absolutely incredible pieces on display in all categories, but the Altered Screenshots and Physical Handcrafted Works have some pieces that fans are most impressed by. Especially when the latter category has so much variety, from dolls, to sculpture, cosplay, and even cross stitch. 

410541-p0le10i96.jpg
Image via Square Enix/Onyrica

To vote, fans need to head over to the submission page, and be logged into their Square Enix account. Fans can vote three times for each category, but will need to select three entries that stand out as Amazing, Fun, or Cool, and apply those votes to the entries they think fit those descriptors. Only one vote applies to each of these subcategories, so choose wisely.

After all votes are cast, click "Proceed to Confirmation" to verify votes, and then the Submit Entry" button. It's a pretty long-winded process, but once completed, art enjoyers will have their voices heard.

Voting opened Oct. 18 and closes on Oct. 30 at 7:59pm PDT. Winners of the Art contests will be announced "on or around early November," according to Square Enix. For more details, head to the official page.

 

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

