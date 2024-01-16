Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Adamantite Uchigatana

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

60

52.8

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
5
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
5
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium