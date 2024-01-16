Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cloud Mica Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A whetstone carved from cloud mica. Used for sharpening metal or stone blades.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cloud Mica
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts
Michael Hassall
FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington