Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Cloud Mica Whetstone
Stone - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A whetstone carved from cloud mica. Used for sharpening metal or stone blades.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Cloud Mica
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1936
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
Related Posts
Cloud Data Stress Test: Here’s What We’d do With 50 Million Gil and Unlimited Job Boosts
Michael Hassall
FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington