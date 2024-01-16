Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Adamantite Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure adamantite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Ore
5
Item Icon
Adamantite Ore
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Ore
1
Item Icon
Adamantite Ore
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

