FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Adamantite Spear
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
60
Physical Damage
56
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
311 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+52
Vitality
+54
Skill Speed
+42
Determination
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Wing Glue
5
Birch Lumber
5
Adamantite Nugget
5
Amphiptere Leather
5
Aurum Regis Nugget
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
