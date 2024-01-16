Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Aurum Regis Nugget
Metal - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A small nugget of impure aurum regis.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ore
1
Aurum Regis Sand
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2048
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
