All Final Fantasy XIV Server Populations (November 2023)

In Final Fantasy XIV, your server is your foundation. That’s where you’ll face off against the forces of evil as the Warrior of Light, make new friends, and even perhaps find yourself a home away from home. Your initial choice of server is very important. It’s also key if you want to move servers, as it could cost you depending on your choice.

There are currently four North American Data Centers—Primal, Aether, Crystal, and Dynamis—each with a cadre of Worlds to their names. The first three Data Centers have been around for a while and have a collection of eight Worlds each, while Dynamis is brand-new and only has four Worlds at the moment.

Certain Worlds are also marked as “Congested”. These Worlds have a heavy population count, meaning they won’t allow the creation of new characters. Until the “Congested” tag is removed, you won’t be able to join those Worlds.

How to choose a World and Data Center in FFXIV

If you’re faced with this choice, you may find that many of the decisions are already made for you. For example, if you live in Japan, a North American Data Center will result in higher ping should you choose it. You’ll also likely want to be in a World where your friends have already established a home. Newer Worlds have newer communities and economies, if that’s an important factor for you.

FFXIV Data Center Travel and World Visit

You can easily travel between Worlds on the same Data Center with the World Visit system. This lets you visit another World from the aetherytes in Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, or Gridania. These transfers are relatively quick, outside of general server congestion. If you transfer Worlds, you won’t be able to use your retainers, sell items on the market board, use Cross-World Linkshells, or deliver mail via the Moogle Delivery Service.

You can also now travel between Data Centers thanks to the new Data Center Travel System. That means, North American players can travel to any other Data Center in the region; this means a player on the Primal Data Center can jump over to the Dynamis Data Center since they’re both in North America. You aren’t able to jump from the European Data Center over to the Japanese one, however. Many of the restrictions from the World Visit system also apply here.

What are the different World statuses in FFXIV?

There are four different available World statuses in Final Fantasy XIV. These statuses determine if you can create characters on a server, if server transfers cost money, or if you receive any special bonuses for a transfer. Here are the different World types:

New World : A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses.

: A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses. Congested World : A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations.

: A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations. Standard World : Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters.

: Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters. Preferred World: Relatively sparsely populated World with room to spare. Players who transfer to or create new characters on these Worlds will receive special bonuses.

Below you’ll find the server populations for every World in FFXIV, and their current status. Currently, there are no preferred Worlds on the North American Data Center. This knowledge comes from FFXIV Census, which currently lacks information for the new Dynamis Data Center. Server status comes from the official Lodestone World Status page.

Worlds with an asterisk are listed as Standard but no characters may be created or moved there.

North American Data Center

Aether World World Status Server Population Adamantoise Standard 566,573 Cactuar Congested 476,121 Faerie Congested 519,077 Gilgamesh Congested 426,946 Jenova Congested 517,487 Midgardsormr Standard 594,865 Sargatanas Congested 540,749 Siren Standard 620,775

Crystal World World Status Server Population Balmung Congested 310,761 Byrnhildr Standard 704,621 Coeurl Congested 630,723 Diabolos Standard 688,265 Goblin Standard 675,291 Malboro Standard 731,881 Mateus Standard 540,398 Zalera Standard 683,595

Primal World World Status Server Population Behemoth Standard 565,684 Excalibur Standard 497,254 Exodus Standard 677,931 Famfrit Standard 712,515 Hyperion Congested 513,005 Lamia Standard 670,861 Leviathan Congested 501,746 Ultros Standard 643,511

Dynamis World World Status Server Population Halicarnassus New No Data Maduin New No Data Marilith New No Data Serpah New No Data

Japanese Data Center

Elemental World World Status Server Population Aegis Preferred 194,718 Atomos Preferred 216,898 Carbuncle Preferred 190,497 Garuda Standard 185,386 Gungnir Standard 183,872 Kujata Preferred 259,429 Tonberry Standard* 233,106 Typhon Standard 235,821

Gaia World World Status Server Population Alexander Standard 165,845 Bahamut Standard 162,660 Durandal Standard 179,009 Fenrir Standard 153,016 Ifrit Standard 175,534 Ridill Standard 174,195 Tiamat Standard* 167,053 Ultima Standard 193,270

Mana World World Status Server Population Anima Congested 163,618 Asura Congested 196,274 Chocobo Congested 158,004 Hades Congested 179,992 Ixion Congested 166,860 Masamune Congested 188,637 Pandaemonium Congested 199,660 Titan Congested 182,225

Meteor World World Status Server Population Belias Preferred 219,852 Mandragora Standard 168,407 Ramuh Standard 217,858 Shinryu Standard 161,967 Unicorn Standard 209,894 Valefor Standard 201,795 Yojimbo Preferred 207,954 Zeromus Preferred 200,791

European Data Center

Chaos World World Status Server Population Cerberus Standard 622,655 Louisoix Standard 708,617 Moogle Standard 699,007 Omega Preferred 567,629 Phantom Standard 216,102 Ragnarok Standard 556,644 Sagittarius Preferred 253,008 Spriggan Preferred 537,487

Light World World Status Server Population Alpha Standard 192,547 Lich Standard 872,426 Odin Standard 612,986 Phoenix Standard 647,705 Raiden Standard 241,506 Shiva Standard 637,547 Twintania Preferred 695,728 Zodiark Preferred 855,706

Oceanian Data Center