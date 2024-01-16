Games
Adamantite Helm of Maiming
Head - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
104
Magic Defense
133
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 58
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
171 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+31
Vitality
+32
Critical Hit
+37
Determination
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 48
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
145
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Dragon Leather
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Adamantite Nugget
5
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
58
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
2560
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
535
Craftsmanship
570
