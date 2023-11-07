Five Years Later, Savathun Finally Gives Us Destiny 2's Last Wish

While the news out of Bungie and Destiny 2 has been grim as of late, there's one thing the community will always agree on: community puzzles are one of the best parts of the entire experience. Today, the final parts of the Imbaru Engine puzzle released and upon completing the most difficult part yet, fans unlocked an all-new cutscene.

In it, the Guardian reveals their discovery: Savathun's wings contain the 15th and final wish for the Wish Wall that was introduced way back when Forsaken released in 2018. It took five years, but we may soon finally find out what this last wish does.

“This one you shall cherish.” – Riven of a Thousand Voices

Destiny 2 Last Wish Cutscene

This quick 39 second cutscene is the reward for completing the Imbaru Engine and might be a teaser leading up to next season.

What Does This All Mean?

Right now we don't know. At the end of the quest, you discover a new Ahamkara egg that Savathun has been holding onto, and one uncorrupted by Taken energy at that. As you can see in the image below, the Guardian appears to be attempting to decipher the pattern on Savathun's wings so it can be input into the wish wall. The problem is, it's incomplete.

Naturally, lots of community members are at the wish wall right now trying to work out the solution, but the number of potential solutions is drastic. That's also assuming that it's even possible to solve. The cutscene could have been the end of the puzzle for this week or even this season. Maybe it's all just supposed to be a teaser leading into the next season which begins on November 28.

UPDATE: Bungie has confirmed that the final puzzle has been solved and has announced Season of the Wish.

After an hour or so, it seems like the community has come to accept that this is simply a teaser for the next season - given the code doesn't work - with some explaining that since Riven is dead, canonically the wish wall isn't functioning. Some suspect that's where the new Ahamkara egg will come into play.

Once you do all this, Ikora has a new radio message in the HELM where she starts preparations for the wish wall and the Ahamkara egg, requesting her experts start gathering all the data they can get. It's apt that we were just talking about how much we miss The Dreaming City because we might just be going back there next season.