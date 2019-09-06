Even More Exotic Armor Changes Are Coming to Destiny 2 Next Season

The final This Week in Destiny blog post for Season of the Witch is finally here, and it was a big one. It had a ton of information about Exotic armor changes for Season of the Wish even though Bungie had previously leaked some of these changes by accident.

We talked about the leaked changes coming to the following Exotic armor pieces before, which you can read through:

However, the recent TWID revealed more Exotic armor pieces that are getting updated next season. Here are all the changes coming to Exotic armor pieces in Season of the Wish that weren’t previously revealed:

Hunter Exotics

Ophidia Spathe: Knife kills now grant a stacking damage bonus to throwing knives. The damage bonus can be stacked up to three times and it lasts for five seconds. Also, dodging refreshes the duration of the buff.

Knife kills now grant a stacking damage bonus to throwing knives. The damage bonus can be stacked up to three times and it lasts for five seconds. Also, dodging refreshes the duration of the buff. The Bombardiers: Dodginggives 20 slow stacks to enemy Guardians in the Crucible and Gambit. In PVE, dodging will apply 40 slow stacks to enemies.

Dodginggives 20 slow stacks to enemy Guardians in the Crucible and Gambit. In PVE, dodging will apply 40 slow stacks to enemies. Triton Vice: The glaive melee damage bonus goes up to 100% when surrounded in PVE and PVP. This is a 70% increase in damage for PVE and a whopping 90% increase in damage for PVP.

Titan Exotics

Severance Enclosure: The explosion upon powered melee final blows and finishers is larger and does more damage. Moreover, getting kills with the Exotic’s explosion will trigger an additional explosion.

The explosion upon powered melee final blows and finishers is larger and does more damage. Moreover, getting kills with the Exotic’s explosion will trigger an additional explosion. Peregrine Greaves: Players now need to be airborne to activate the Exotic’s benefits. Additionally, damaging Tormentors, minibosses and Champions with shoulder charge deals additional damage and refunds melee energy.

Players now need to be airborne to activate the Exotic’s benefits. Additionally, damaging Tormentors, minibosses and Champions with shoulder charge deals additional damage and refunds melee energy. Wormgod Caress: The Exotic has been reworked and its benefits are now tied to a meter. The meter is split into five tiers and each section offers an escalated bonus to melee and Glaive melee damage. The upper end of the meter even offers an escalating bonus to weapon damage. The meter fills with melee kills and finishers and decays over time.Instead of deactivating the damage bonus immediately, the meter gradually de-escalates to earlier tiers of damage.

The Exotic has been reworked and its benefits are now tied to a meter. The meter is split into five tiers and each section offers an escalated bonus to melee and Glaive melee damage. The upper end of the meter even offers an escalating bonus to weapon damage. The meter fills with melee kills and finishers and decays over time.Instead of deactivating the damage bonus immediately, the meter gradually de-escalates to earlier tiers of damage. Ashen Wake: The Exotic can now stun Unstoppable Champions with its fusion grenade damage.

The Exotic can now stun Unstoppable Champions with its fusion grenade damage. Precious Scars: Kills with weapons matching your subclass grant one and a half seconds of restoration in PVP and three seconds in PVE.

Warlock Exotics

Balidorse Wrathweavers: Casting a rift with the Frostpulse aspect grants a bonus Tier 2 Stasis Weapon Surge for 10 seconds in PVE and five seconds in PVP. This rift also grants an overshield of 50 HP(health points). The damage bonus offered to allies by the Winter’s Wrath shockwave is now a Tier 4 Stasis Weapon Surge. Moreover, at the end of Winter’s Wrath, the player who cast the super also gets a Tier 4 Stasis Weapon Surge.

Casting a rift with the Frostpulse aspect grants a bonus Tier 2 Stasis Weapon Surge for 10 seconds in PVE and five seconds in PVP. This rift also grants an overshield of 50 HP(health points). The damage bonus offered to allies by the Winter’s Wrath shockwave is now a Tier 4 Stasis Weapon Surge. Moreover, at the end of Winter’s Wrath, the player who cast the super also gets a Tier 4 Stasis Weapon Surge. Apotheosis Veil: Casting Supers now grant a Tier 3 Cure to players and nearby allies. The Exotic also offers increased melee and grenade regeneration for eight seconds at the end of a Super.

Casting Supers now grant a Tier 3 Cure to players and nearby allies. The Exotic also offers increased melee and grenade regeneration for eight seconds at the end of a Super. Felwinter’s Helm: The size and duration of the Weakening debuff has been increased by one tier for every target except for finishers against bosses, which will maintain the old size and duration.

Aeon Exotic Changes

Another set of changes were revealed for the Aeon Cult Exotic arms. These changes apply to the “sect mods” in Aeon Swift, Aeon Soul and Aeon Safe.

First, there's Sect of Force. This Aeon mod has been reworked to offer a significant damage bonus to allies against powerful combatants. This damage bonus was previously tied to Sect of Insight. Defeating a Champion or a miniboss will not offer bonus melee and grenade energy. The bonus melee and grenade energy has been tweaked to be a benefit to Aeon Cult users who have a different Sect mod equipped. However, stunning Champions and rapid precision hits against Champions, minibosses and elites will mark them. Allies can deal 20% more damage to marked enemies. Upon marking an enemy for the first time, Aeon Cult allies who do not have Sect of Force equipped will get bonus melee and grenade energy.

Also, the Sect of Insight mod has lost its damage buff and gained a bonus to Super energy instead. This bonus will apply to Aeon Cult allies who do not have Sect of Insight equipped. The ammo generation benefits against elite enemies, Champions and minibosses remain unchanged. There's the Sect of Vigor too, which offers a form of damage resistance when allies die and when allies are resurrected. Casting Supers no longer offers a burst of healing to allies and instead offers damage resistance to allies. This damage resistance lasts as long as they stay next to you. Aeon Cult allies who do not have Sect of Vigor equipped will have their class ability regenerated much more quickly.

There are a lot of Exotics being changed in Season of the Wish and several Exotics like Apotheosis Veil, Triton Vice and Ophidia Spathe are getting a new lease on life with their changes. The changes to Aeon Exotics are significant and could lead to more usage on those Exotics as their benefits have been brought up to date with the current sandbox, It offers more bonuses to Aeon users beyond its heavy ammo generation benefits.