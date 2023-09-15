Destiny 2 Lost Sector Rotation Schedule — Season of the Witch

In Destiny 2, players can complete Lost Sectors at any time. However, the Legend and Master versions are only available on a rotation — but to access the Legend and Master versions of a Lost Sector, players must complete the classic version first.

The recommended Power level for Legend Lost Sectors is 1830, while Master Lost Sectors are set at 1840 Power. Completing Lost Sectors solo and at a higher difficulty has a chance to reward players with Exotic gear. Also, be sure to check the modifiers and bring your anti-Champion weapons.

Other than the Neomuna Vex Strike Force public event, this is a typical way of getting the new Exotic armor from the season. Season of the Witch brought three new Exotic arms, which are: Pyrogale Gauntlets for Titans, Briarbinds for Warlocks, and Mothkeeper's Wraps for Hunters.

Lost Sector Rotation Schedule

Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotation schedule throughout Destiny 2 Season of the Witch for your reference. Keep in mind, the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor. Even the seasonal Lost Sector rotation cycles through the same few destinations each week.

Week 9

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 10/15 Exodus Garden 2A Cosmodrome Legs 10/16 Sepulcher Throne World Arms 10/17 Extraction Throne World Chest 10/18 Metamorphosis Throne World Helmet 10/19 K1 Revelation Moon Legs 10/20 K1 Communion Moon Arms 10/21 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Chest

Week 10

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 10/22 Concealed Void Europa Helmet 10/23 Bunker E15 Moon Legs 10/24 Bay of Drowned Wishes Dreaming City Arms 10/25 Veles Labyrinth Cosmodrome Chest 10/26 Exodus Garden 2A Cosmodrome Helmet 10/27 Sepulcher Throne World Legs 10/28 Extraction Throne World Arms

Week 11

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 10/29 Metamorphosis Throne World Chest 10/30 K1 Revelation Moon Helmet 10/31 K1 Communion Moon Legs 11/1 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Arms 11/2 Concealed Void Europa Chest 11/3 Bunker E15 Moon Helmet 11/4 Bay of Drowned Wishes Dreaming City Legs

Week 12

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 11/5 Veles Labyrinth Cosmodrome Arms 11/6 Exodus Garden 2A Cosmodrome Chest 11/7 Sepulcher Throne World Helmet 11/8 Extraction Throne World Legs 11/9 Metamorphosis Throne World Arms 11/10 K1 Revelation Moon Chest 11/11 K1 Communion Moon Helmet

Week 13

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 11/12 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Legs 11/13 Concealed Void Europa Arms 11/14 Bunker E15 Moon Chest 11/15 Bay of Drowned Wishes Dreaming City Helmet 11/16 Veles Labyrinth Cosmodrome Legs 11/17 Exodus Garden 2A Cosmodrome Arms 11/18 Sepulcher Throne World Chest

Week 14

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 11/19 Extraction Throne World Helmet 11/20 Metamorphosis Throne World Legs 11/21 K1 Revelation Moon Arms 11/22 K1 Communion Moon Chest 11/23 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Helmet 11/24 Concealed Void Europa Legs 11/25 Bunker E15 Moon Arms

Week 15

Day Lost Sector Destination Exotic Armor 11/26 Bay of Drowned Wishes Dreaming City Chest 11/27 Veles Labyrinth Cosmodrome Helmet 11/28 Exodus Garden 2A Cosmodrome Legs

Season of the Witch ends on November 28, 2023.