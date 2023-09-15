Destiny 2 Lost Sector Rotation Schedule — Season of the Witch

In Destiny 2, players can complete Lost Sectors at any time. However, the Legend and Master versions are only available on a rotation — but to access the Legend and Master versions of a Lost Sector, players must complete the classic version first.
The recommended Power level for Legend Lost Sectors is 1830, while Master Lost Sectors are set at 1840 Power. Completing Lost Sectors solo and at a higher difficulty has a chance to reward players with Exotic gear. Also, be sure to check the modifiers and bring your anti-Champion weapons.
Other than the Neomuna Vex Strike Force public event, this is a typical way of getting the new Exotic armor from the season. Season of the Witch brought three new Exotic arms, which are: Pyrogale Gauntlets for Titans, Briarbinds for Warlocks, and Mothkeeper's Wraps for Hunters.
Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotation schedule throughout Destiny 2 Season of the Witch for your reference. Keep in mind, the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor. Even the seasonal Lost Sector rotation cycles through the same few destinations each week.
