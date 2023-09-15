Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Destiny 2 Lost Sector Rotation Schedule — Season of the Witch

The seasonal Legend and Master Lost Sector rotation schedule guide.

Saniya Ahmed

In Destiny 2, players can complete Lost Sectors at any time. However, the Legend and Master versions are only available on a rotation — but to access the Legend and Master versions of a Lost Sector, players must complete the classic version first. 

The recommended Power level for Legend Lost Sectors is 1830, while Master Lost Sectors are set at 1840 Power. Completing Lost Sectors solo and at a higher difficulty has a chance to reward players with Exotic gear. Also, be sure to check the modifiers and bring your anti-Champion weapons

Other than the Neomuna Vex Strike Force public event, this is a typical way of getting the new Exotic armor from the season. Season of the Witch brought three new Exotic arms, which are: Pyrogale Gauntlets for Titans, Briarbinds for Warlocks, and Mothkeeper's Wraps for Hunters.

Lost Sector Rotation Schedule

Lost Sectors Location Rotation Guide_fanbyte.jpg

Here’s a list of the Lost Sector rotation schedule throughout Destiny 2 Season of the Witch for your reference. Keep in mind, the rotation follows a predictable pattern of helmet, legs, arms, and chest armor. Even the seasonal Lost Sector rotation cycles through the same few destinations each week.

Week 9

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
10/15Exodus Garden 2ACosmodromeLegs
10/16SepulcherThrone WorldArms
10/17ExtractionThrone WorldChest
10/18MetamorphosisThrone WorldHelmet
10/19K1 RevelationMoonLegs
10/20K1 CommunionMoonArms
10/21K1 Crew QuartersMoonChest

Week 10

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
10/22Concealed VoidEuropaHelmet
10/23Bunker E15MoonLegs
10/24Bay of Drowned WishesDreaming CityArms
10/25Veles LabyrinthCosmodromeChest
10/26Exodus Garden 2ACosmodromeHelmet
10/27SepulcherThrone WorldLegs
10/28ExtractionThrone WorldArms

Week 11

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
10/29MetamorphosisThrone WorldChest
10/30K1 RevelationMoonHelmet
10/31K1 CommunionMoonLegs
11/1K1 Crew QuartersMoonArms
11/2Concealed VoidEuropaChest
11/3Bunker E15MoonHelmet
11/4Bay of Drowned WishesDreaming CityLegs

Week 12

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
11/5Veles LabyrinthCosmodromeArms
11/6Exodus Garden 2ACosmodromeChest
11/7SepulcherThrone WorldHelmet
11/8ExtractionThrone WorldLegs
11/9MetamorphosisThrone WorldArms
11/10K1 RevelationMoonChest
11/11K1 CommunionMoonHelmet

Week 13

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
11/12K1 Crew QuartersMoonLegs
11/13Concealed VoidEuropaArms
11/14Bunker E15MoonChest
11/15Bay of Drowned WishesDreaming CityHelmet
11/16Veles LabyrinthCosmodromeLegs
11/17Exodus Garden 2ACosmodromeArms
11/18SepulcherThrone WorldChest

Week 14

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
11/19ExtractionThrone WorldHelmet
11/20MetamorphosisThrone WorldLegs
11/21K1 RevelationMoonArms
11/22K1 CommunionMoonChest
11/23K1 Crew QuartersMoonHelmet
11/24Concealed VoidEuropaLegs
11/25Bunker E15MoonArms

Week 15

DayLost SectorDestinationExotic Armor
11/26Bay of Drowned WishesDreaming CityChest
11/27Veles LabyrinthCosmodromeHelmet
11/28Exodus Garden 2ACosmodromeLegs

Season of the Witch ends on November 28, 2023.

About the Author

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

