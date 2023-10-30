Destiny 2: The Final Shape Expansion Reportedly Delayed by Bungie

The long-awaited Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion has reportedly been delayed through June 2024, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. The expansion was initially set to release in February 2024, but sources told Bloomberg that The Final Shape is no longer slated for Sony’s current fiscal year.

News of the delays comes amid reports of layoffs at Bungie, which several now-former employees confirmed via Twitter. The scope of layoffs is unclear, but it includes several employees across different teams. These layoffs arrived just over a year after Sony's acquisition of the formerly independent studio, which the companies finalized in July 2022. The Bloomberg article reports that Sony has been cutting staff across its PlayStation division this year, at least in part due to content delays.

In February 2023, Bungie released Destiny 2: Lightfall to mixed reviews. Reviewers particularly criticized the game's campaign, which introduced a new destination and subclass, but did little to build on the game's years-long narrative. However, despite the negative reception and the increased price point of about $50 USD for the base expansion (up from $40 for the game's previous expansion, The Witch Queen), the release saw the Destiny 2 player count briefly rise to among the highest numbers in the franchise's history.

Longtime players have noted that monetization strategies have become more aggressive over time. Even popular members of the Destiny 2 streaming and YouTube community have weighed in on the issue.

The Final Shape is the last major installment in Bungie's decade-long Light and Darkness saga where players will finally unravel the mysteries of the Traveler. In the showcase highlighting the upcoming expansion, Bungie shared that it would modify its seasonal model and move toward "Episodes" next year, which are not included in the base campaign cost but will retain a season pass component.