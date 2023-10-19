Four Nightfall and Trials of Osiris Weapons Exit Loot Pool in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost continues, and with it, there’s a new This Week in Destiny blog post. It’s a light TWID that recaps last week’s news on Festival of the Lost, but shares some new information on the Hallowed Coronation emblem, double Nightfall rewards, and addresses some known issues currently affecting Destiny 2. However, one of the main subjects is the list of weapons leaving the loot pool.

There are four different weapons that will exit the loot pool starting this week and going all the way to the second week of November. Two of them belong to the Nightfall loot pool, and the other two are from the Trials of Osiris. Here’s the short list of weapons and the dates of when they’re leaving.

Nightfalls

Buzzard: The Legendary Adaptive Frame sidearm’s final week starts on October 17.

The Swarm: This machine gun's final week on the loot pool will start on October 24.

Trials of Osiris

The Immortal: This aggressive Frame submachine gun will exit the loot pool after the week starting October 24.

Astral Horizon: Finally, the Legendary shotgun will feature its last week in the loot pool starting November 7.

It will still be possible to obtain the regular versions of these weapons by focusing Engrams at Zavala for Nightfalls and Saint-14 for Trials of Osiris at the Tower. The Adept versions of all these four weapons will become unavailable as soon as they exist the loot pool, too. So, if you are looking to collect them, make sure to do so while they can still drop.

There is no mention of what weapons will replace them at the moment.

Festival of the Lost has a lot more going for it with the newly added weapon focusing at Eva Levante called Hocus Focusing and Festival of the Lost insect-themed ornaments. You can also farm Candy or work towards the Ghost Writer Title. There’s new loot to get too like the Acosmic grenade launcher, the Lost Memento, the Magical Transformation shader, and the Exotic Nyxpterón ship. You can also focus on collecting Manifested Pages and earning those Eerie Engrams.