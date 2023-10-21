Players Claim That Bungie Patched Story Mission Farm for Spectral Pages

With Festival of the Lost back in Destiny 2, players have already begun farming and grinding their way through the event card. Like last year, players need to manifest lore chapters by collecting Spectral Pages while wearing a Festival Mask, and we have a handy guide on the best ways to do it. Players shared new strategies on how to farm Spectral Pages, however, they claim that Bungie secretly patched it.

You may have come across posts in the "DestinyTheGame" subreddit, where players were jumping into the First Contact mission from The Witch Queen expansion and the Headlong mission from the recent Lightfall campaign fo Spectral Pages. One player made a post saying that the Headlong mission awards them with around 20 Spectral Pages per run, with players in the comment sections allegedly using the end checkpoint in the First Contact mission, too. A few days into the event, players say that they are only getting a fraction of the Spectral Pages per run, and deduct that the farm is no longer available.

Still, players say that the Terminal Overload farm on Neomuna — where you defeat the final boss, leave the area on your Sparrow, and return to grab the chests a second time — still works. If this also gets patched, your best method is to gather those Spectral Pages by completing any and all activities.

While in the Festival of the Lost spirit, turn those Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages to earn The Book of the Forgotten lore and event challenge rewards. Players can also get the new Eerie Engrams and try weapon focusing at Eva Levante through Hocus Focusing. Otherwise, get those Festival of the Lost insect-themed ornaments from Eververse, or earn the Magical Transformation shader and the Exotic Nyxpterón ship. You can also farm Candy, work towards the Ghost Writer Title, and there’s new loot like the Acosmic grenade launcher and the Lost Memento.