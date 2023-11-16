Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

DESTINY 2NEWS

PUBLISHED

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors Will Soon Be Slightly More Rewarding

The Legend and Master lost sector loot pool expands next season, giving you more rewards instead of just Exotic armor.

Alejandro Josan

With Destiny 2 Season of the Wish just a few days away, Bungie shares some changes that will make completing lost sectors more rewarding. So, get ready to collect Foundry weapon drops in Legend and Master lost sectors. 

In the This Week in Destiny blog post, Bungie shared that along with a new Exotic, economy changes, and the release date for a new dungeon, lost sectors will get new rewards. For all difficulty levels, you can get Gunsmith engrams to drop, and this will help you get desired weapons from the Gunsmith focusing pool.

However, defeating Champions in Legend lost sectors will give a 70% drop rate while the Master will have a 100% rate for Foundry weapons. Not only that, if you manage to complete Master lost sectors, Foundry weapon drops will include additional perks in the third or fourth column. This will help you get the perks you want and land a god roll if you are extra lucky. Here is the list of the first weapons in the lost sector Foundry weapon pool:

 

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

 
  • Marsilion-C
  • Nox Perennial V
  • Old Sterling
  • Senuna SI6
  • Glissando-47
  • Irukandji
  • Nasreddin
  • Psi Hermetic V
  • Battle Scar
  • Hand in Hand
  • Heliocentric QSc
  • Last Foray
  • Combined Action
  • Coronach-22
  • Geodetic HSm
  • Harsh Language

As you can see, four different Foundry weapons will be available for you to collect each day. After the fourth day, the cycle will repeat. 

This system is similar to the newly-announced Banshee-44 weapon-focusing rotation, which will have its own Foundry weapon loot pool. These weapons are also available for you to pick from the world loot pool. New weapons from the world loot pool will eventually make their way to the lost sector drop pool, making the old weapons only available by focusing Gunsmith engrams at Banshee-44.

Of course, completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors is easier said than done, so make sure you are at least at the recommended level for each difficulty.

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

