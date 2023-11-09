Bungie Previews New Season of the Wish Ritual Weapon

Season of the Wish has officially been announced, and when it arrives in Destiny 2, it will bring a brand new ritual weapon called Chivalric Fire. The Void Caster frame sword will be the first of its kind, with three ornaments to collect. Revealed in today’s TWID, Chivalric Fire is the Void cousin of Temptation’s Hook. Being a Caster frame sword, its heavy attack will send out a spinning projectile that deals damage for a brief period of time.

As Chivalric Fire is a ritual weapon, it comes with a fixed set of perks. One combination highlighted by Bungie is Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds, which will combine to give enemies the Volatile debuff when defeated by the weapon and provide an overshield to the user when defeating a void debuffed target.

The weapon will also feature a new perk introduced in Season 23: Attrition Orbs. Dealing sustained damage with a weapon with this perk will create Orbs of Power. On a sword, this could allow players to stay in close combat with a boss while healing from the Orbs of Power you create.

As with all ritual weapons, you must reach Rank 16 with either Shaxx, Zavalla, or Drifter. You will earn ranks with these vendors by completing activities in their associated playlists. Also, to unlock the activity-specific ornaments, you must reset your rank with the vendor of choice and then reach Rank 16 again to receive the ornament.

Chivalric Fire is a welcome addition to the Destiny 2 arsenal, as previously, there were only two Caster frame swords. One of these is the aforementioned Temptation’s Hook, and the other was only accessible through Trials of Osiris, Solar Scar. Now that the three Light subclasses have their Caster swords, it hopefully won't be long until Stasis and Strand get theirs.

Season of the Wish starts on November 28.