PSA: Ada-1 Has the Rare Dead Orbit Vision Shader in Destiny 2

Since Lightfall, Ada-1 has had another role in Destiny 2 as the custodian of old and rare shaders. Each week, she brings a selection of three shaders to players, who can purchase them for Glimmer. This week, Ada has the Midnight Exigent shader from season 10, the Kairos Bronze shader from season 2, and the Dead Orbit Vision from season 3.

The Dead Orbit Vision shader, in particular, is the most noteworthy of these for most players. This shader was only available for a limited time in Destiny 2 through the faction rally event. Players could pledge to one of the three Consensus factions — Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy — to obtain exclusive gear and cosmetics. The factions left the Tower back in the Season of the Splicer, and now the only evidence that they ever existed is their weapons, armor, and shaders that remain.

While some of the faction weapons and armor have been reprised over the years, Lightfall marks the first time since the faction rallies that the faction-specific shaders have been available. It’s nice to see Ada-1 having another role in distributing these shaders to Destiny 2 players, even if we do wish she had more of an impact on the game’s ongoing narrative.

Players have until the weekly reset on May 2nd to claim the Dead Orbit Vision, Midnight Exigent, and Kairos Bronze shaders from Ada-1. While some of her inventory has recurred throughout the Season of Defiance, why take a chance on these coming back? Don’t miss out on these rare cosmetics — grab them before they’re gone.

What do you think of the Dead Orbit Vision shader? Are you going to try it out on some of your Destiny 2 fashion, or are you a longtime player who had it already from back in the day? Let us know in the comments below.