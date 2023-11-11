PSA: Ada-1 Has a Rare Future War Cult Shader in Destiny 2

Attention Guardians, Ada-1 has the very rare War Cult Endgame shader available for purchase this week in Destiny 2. This is a shader from the Curse of Osiris expansion and it was tied to the Future War Cult faction that was led by Lakshmi-2.

The shader sports shades of white, blueish-purple, and black, and looks pretty nice on all kinds of armor material — from cloth to plated armor. War Cult Endgame is especially worth picking up for those looking for a good white shader.

Previously, the only way to obtain this shader was through the Faction Rally event, where players could pledge to either Future War Cult, Dead Orbit and New Monarchy. Doing so would allow players to earn rewards like cosmetics and gear exclusive to each faction. Factions are no longer relevant in Destiny 2 so there wasn’t a way for players to obtain this shader for a long time.

With Legacy Focusing being added to Destiny 2 in Season 20, Ada-1 has been selling a weekly selection of three shaders, allowing newer players to obtain shaders that haven’t been obtainable after sunsetting. Faction shaders like this are rare and haven’t been available since Season of the Splicer. According to light.gg, only 38% of players have this shader.

Ada-1 will sell War Cult Endgame until reset on November 14 alongside the House of Meyrin and the New Pacific Sink (Worn) shaders. Each shader can be obtained for 10,000 Glimmer.