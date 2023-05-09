PSA: Ada-1 Has the Black Armory Satou Tribe Shader in Destiny 2

Since the release of Lightfall, the Black Armory vendor Ada-1 has had another role in Destiny 2 as the custodian of old and rare shaders. Each week, she brings a selection of three shaders to players, who can purchase them for Glimmer. This week, Ada has the Satou Tribe shader from season 5, the New Pacific Rush shader from season 1, and New Monarchy Regalia (a repeat from last week, sadly) from season 1.

Presumably you already grabbed New Monarchy Regalia last week, so the Satou Tribe shader is probably the second-most noteworthy of this bunch. It was released as a part of the Black Armory back when that was a part of Destiny 2. For players who weren’t there, it was an exciting time in Destiny 2 — players helped Ada-1 restart the dormant Black Armory forges on different planets in order to build new weapons. Some of these weapons, like the pulse rifle Blast Furnace, are among some of the most enduringly popular in the game, but they’ve yet to return since they were sunset.

We’re still holding out hope for a return of the Black Armory weapons in a future season, much like how the Opulent weapons returned during Season of the Haunted. It doesn’t seem like Season of the Deep is going to feature the Black Armory, but maybe whatever comes that will put Ada-1 back in the spotlight.

Players have until the weekly reset on May 9th to claim the New Monarchy Regalia, New Pacific Rush, and Satou Tribe shaders from Ada-1. While some of her inventory has recurred throughout the Season of Defiance, why take a chance on these coming back? Don’t miss out on these rare cosmetics — grab them before they’re gone.

What do you think of the Satou Tribe shader? Are you going to try it out on some of your Destiny 2 fashion, or are you a longtime player who had it already from back in the day? Let us know in the comments below.