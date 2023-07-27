Bungie is Finally Increasing Destiny 2 Ascendant Material Caps

Destiny 2 material hoarders who have lost difficult-to-earn Ascendant Shards, Ascendant Alloys, and Enhancement Prisms to Postmaster inventory capacity or who have been unable to reset ranks due to inventory caps for these items will soon find relief with changes arriving in Season 22.

“Starting in Season 22, we will be tripling the caps for Ascendant Shards and Alloys, and doubling the cap for Enhancement Prisms,” says Bungie in the new Developer Insights post.

Players can soon hold 30 Ascendant Shards, which is up from 10, and the cap for Ascendant Alloys is 30 instead of 10. Also, players can keep 100 Enhancement Prisms, increasing it by 50 more than before. There are no forthcoming changes for Upgrade Modules or Enhancement Cores.

With the increased caps, Bungie is also removing the ability for these materials to go to the Postmaster. The changes mean that materials will now behave like Glimmer, so players will not be able to obtain any more once they reach the cap. This is in response to some players’ choices to hold these collected materials at the Postmaster once their inventory slots reach maximum capacity. According to the developer, less than 1% of players keep a number of materials higher than the new caps with the Postmaster. Bungie suggests the change will benefit majority of the player base.

Currently, the game allows each character to hold up to 10 additional Ascendant Shards and Ascendant Alloys, and 50 Enhancement Prisms at the Postmaster. However, Bungie notes that even though these materials will no longer go to the Postmaster, players with these items stored there can still pick them up when the new season arrives.

Bungie also noted this change is a precursor to more economy updates coming to Destiny 2. “Our goal is to keep Destiny 2’s economy in a healthy state and avoid any possibility of currencies inflation,” the post says. Also, it shares that this is why the team regularly examines storage limits and costs.

The Developer Insights post also addresses changes to weapon focusing for ritual activities and lists new and returning weapons players can obtain from Season 22 ritual activities and events, including Crucible, Vanguard strikes, Gambit, Nightfalls, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris.