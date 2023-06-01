A Marathon-Inspired Emblem Is Up For Grabs in Destiny 2

Not long ago, Bungie announced that the studio is working on a new PVP extraction shooter called Marathon alongside developing the future of Destiny 2. With the announcement came secrets locked behind an ARG. Solutions to the ARG unlocked media like Bungie’s first Marathon ViDoc, and now a new Marathon-inspired Destiny 2 emblem is up for grabs.

The code for the M:\>START free emblem is JND-HLR-L69. You can redeem this code through the Code Redemption page on your Bungie account. If you’re eager to sport this new emblem on your character, log into Destiny 2 and head to your Collections tab to claim it from the Flair section. Since you didn’t acquire the M:\>START from an in-game objective or event, this emblem will be in the General category.

Some Destiny players made the code public a few days ago, but Bungie now officially revealed the emblem code, name, and design. The official Destiny 2 Twitter account also shared an image of this minimalistic emblem with a bright green icon — reminiscent of Marathon’s bright color palette from the reveal trailer.

Although Eververse holds a collection of crossover cosmetics this season based on popular PlayStation games like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Horizon: Forbidden West for Silver (sorry to all of you Bright Dust savers), Bungie also shared a free emblem code with a PlayStation screen-inspired blue design and disk icon called Harmonic Commencement.