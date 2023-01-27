The Rarest Weapons in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Most Destiny 2 weapons aren’t terribly hard to get — it’s getting a god roll that’s the real challenge. Still, there is some loot in the game that relatively few players own. So, in this list, we’ve compiled the top ten rarest Destiny 2 weapons.

Before we get into it, a few notes. First, we’re not including current seasonal weapons like the Exotic from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, since it hasn’t been around long enough for most players to get it yet. Second, we’re not including sunset weapons — gear that can’t be infused to the maximum power cap. Thirdly, we’re also not including Adept variants of weapons. Whether they’re from Raids or Nightfalls, Adept weapons tend to be among the rarest in the game, but we wanted to focus on unique weapons rather than variants. And lastly, we’re using Braytech to get these numbers, so they might not reflect the full population of players.

With that out of the way, here’s the list.

10. Quicksilver Storm (25.95%) — Rarest Destiny 2 Weapons

Quicksilver Storm doesn’t require any special feat to earn it — all you have to do is pre-order Lightfall. Once that expansion comes out, players who purchase it will almost certainly unlock it then, and it’ll drop off the ranks.

9. Forgiveness (25.65%)

A Void sidearm from the Trials of Osiris, Forgiveness is the first of several Trials weapons on this list. You can probably guess why they’re so rare — they require that players hop into the ultra-competitive mode and win some rounds. Since many players still won’t even touch Trials, gear from it remains some of the rarest in Destiny 2.

8. D.F.A. (25.61%)

Brought back in Season of the Haunted after having been vaulted for years, D.F.A. is a hand cannon tied to particular Nightfalls. Since, like the other Nightfall weapons, it’s only available on certain weeks, fewer players have it than you might expect.

7. Burden of Guilt (24.65%) — Rarest Destiny 2 Weapons

Another Trials weapon, Burden of Guilt was introduced alongside Forgiveness in Season of the Haunted. If you don’t have one, don’t feel bad — there are better fusion rifles for both PVE and PVP in Destiny 2.

6. Heartshadow (22.10%)

The Exotic sword from the Duality Dungeon, Heartshadow was the first such weapon to provide players help in their unceasing battle against RNG. Certain Triumphs in the Dungeon increase your odds of getting the Exotic to drop from the final boss, a system which Bungie then implemented in the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon as well.

5. Collective Obligation (20.39%)

The Raid Exotic from Vow of the Disciple, getting Collective Obligation is a numbers game. It has a pretty low drop rate off of Rhulk, the Raid boss, and you’ll likely have to complete the Raid several times to get it to appear. Even when you do, it isn’t a terribly powerful weapon. That said, it can be fun for Void subclass users, and it does feel like a true “Exotic.”

4. Touch of Malice (18.61%) — Rarest Destiny 2 Weapons

It may look somewhat silly, but Touch of Malice is a fun Exotic to play around with, and it can even do some respectable DPS for a primary weapon. If you want it, you’ll have to run the King’s Fall Raid and hope you get lucky — it’s up to RNG whether or not it drops from the final boss encounter.

3. The Inquisitor (16.70%)

A Trials shotgun added in Season of Plunder, The Inquisitor is a great weapon for PVP but doesn’t have a lot of application outside of it. If you’re a Crucible grinder, then you can strike fear into your enemies with it — otherwise, you probably don’t need it in your arsenal.

2. Edge of Concurrence (15.43%), Edge of Action (13.82%), Edge of Intent (16.39%)

We’re shoving these three weapons into a single entry because they’re all obtained in basically the same way — through a lengthy quest associated with the Witch Queen expansion. The Exotic glaives aren’t exactly powerful or popular weapons, which explains why so few players bother to earn them. However, Bungie is making it easier to get these weapons soon, so they’ll likely drop in the rankings after that happens.

1. Whistler’s Whim (12.81%) — Rarest Destiny 2 Weapons

The current rarest weapon in Destiny 2 is Whistler’s Whim, a Trials bow added in Season of Plunder. Is it worth having? Probably not — there are better bows in the game. Still, it looks neat, so that’s something, right?