How to Get The Navigator in Destiny 2 — Exotic Strand Trace Rifle

The new Destiny 2 dungeon, Ghosts of the Deep, launched today. With it comes some new armor and weapons, as well as a new Exotic weapon — a Strand Trace Rifle called The Navigator. This weapon’s intrinsic trait is called Protective Weave and gives allies the Strand buff Woven Mail when fired at them. Additionally, The Navigator can inflict the sever Strand debuff on enemies with sustained fire. It seems like it could be a solid support weapon, especially for Strand subclass users.

Like past dungeons, getting The Navigator in Destiny 2 simply requires beating the dungeon. Each completion grants you a chance to get it when you open the final chest after the boss. However, if you’d like to increase your odds of getting this new Exotic, completing certain Triumphs will give you better chances of having it drop. They are as follows:

Deny Death: Complete all encounters in the “Ghosts of the Deep” dungeon without dying or leaving the activity.

That’s about it in terms of Triumphs that can up your drop rate — if you want to get The Navigator in Destiny 2, you’ll likely have to run the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon at least a few times. We won’t say too much about why The Navigator is named what it is, but the term should sound familiar to longtime Destiny players.

What do you think of the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon and the The Navigator Exotic? Let us know in the comments below.