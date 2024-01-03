Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

Less Than 10% of Destiny Players Have These Rare Weapons

Here are some of the rarest weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

Alejandro Josan

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Related Posts

Pixar Says Luca Isn’t Gay, but the Movie Speaks for Itself
Kenneth Shepard
Sandbox Serenade: The Musical Bliss of Minecraft Parodies
Farouk Kannout
Dota Underlords Alliances Cheat Sheet - All Class Bonuses
Dillon Skiffington