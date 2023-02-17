Everything to Do in Destiny 2 Before Season of the Seraph Ends

Season of the Seraph is coming to an end in Destiny 2, and while it might not have stuck the landing, it had some solid moments. As the season wraps up, here’s a checklist of everything you might want to finish before it leaves with the release of Lightfall on February 28.

Complete the Seasonal Quest — Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Checklist

If you haven’t already finished the seasonal narrative, well, you should do that. The story ended with a bit of a whimper, but it had its high points. Go spend some time with Rasputin and the Bray family, because who knows when we’ll see them next.

Get the Seraph Title

This is one of the simpler seasonal titles in recent memory. Bungie seems to have backed off the onerous requirements associated with the previous two, making Seraph a snap to get in comparison. Probably the most time-consuming part is finding all of the security drones, but we have a guide for that.

Weapon Crafting — Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Checklist

It’s easier than ever to craft the Season of the Seraph weapons (as well as the past three seasons’ gear). Until the release of Lightfall, players can focus one Deepsight drop a day at each seasonal vendor, rather than one per week. Here’s a list of weapons you should prioritize.

Get the Seasonal Ritual Weapon

If you’re a Void subclass user, you owe it to yourself to get Veles-X. With Golden Tricorn and Volatile Rounds it can output a wild amount of damage, and while the changes to Elemental Wells may hurt it, it’ll likely continue to be a strong aggressive pulse rifle in PVE.

Revision Zero Quest

Complete the Exotic Quest and get Revision Zero. While it may not be the most impressive Exotic weapon in recent memory, it has its uses and the quest to get it is pretty cool. Here’s some information on completing the Operation: Seraph Shield mission on Legend difficulty, which is required to obtain Revision Zero’s catalysts.

Wrap Up Your Exotic Catalyst — Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Checklist

Finish your catalyst for the season pass Exotic, The Manticore. It’s a pretty underwhelming weapon as is, but catalysts are always a lot easier to grind out with the season pass buffs active, so you might as well just get it done now.