Destiny 2 Senuna SI6 Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of these is the Senuna SI6, which is a Stasis sidearm that has some decent rolls but isn’t anything special. If you’re looking to add Senuna SI6 to your collection, here’s the god roll and how to get it.

How to Get Senuna SI6

If you want to snag Senuna SI6, you will need a bit of luck on your side. Unlike many other weapons we’ve covered this season, Senuna SI6 is only obtainable via Legendary Engrams, world drops, or as a rank-up reward from vendors such as Banshee-44. At the time of writing this, there is no way to target farm for Senuna SI6 so there is an element of randomness around if you’ll get even a single roll of Senuna SI6. Relying on Legendary Engrams and ranking up vendors isn’t ideal, but for now, this is your only way to get this sidearm.

Senuna SI6 God Rolls

Senuna SI6 PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Mag or Appended Mag

Feeding Frenzy

Headstone or Golden Tricorn

When it comes to Senuna SI6, there’s really only one roll worth hunting down for PVE. To start, you’ll want Arrowhead Brake as this buffs both the weapons handling and recoil, making it much easier to use. As for the magazine, both Extended Mag and Appended Mag are ideal for this weapon. They will give us quite a few extra rounds per magazine and with Feeding Frenzy we can largely ignore the reload penalty that Extended Mag offers. Your final perk should either be Headstone or Golden Tricorn. The former will create Stasis crystals you can shatter for better mob control while the latter is a solid damage-boosting perk. This one comes down to personal preference, so pick whichever suits your playstyle.

Senuna SI6 PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Ricochet Rounds

Feeding Frenzy or Under Pressure

Headseeker

Similar to the PVE roll of Senuna SI6, the PVP options for this sidearm aren’t that exciting. To start, you’ll want to go with Smallbore as this boosts both our range and stability. Further increasing our range, you’ll want Ricochet Rounds which give us + 5 to this stat and +10 to stability. You can go with High-Caliber Rounds if you can control the recoil, but I prefer the consistency that extra stability offers.

Looking at the primary perks we don’t have much to choose from. Feeding Frenzy or Under Pressure will be your best bet, as these both provide useful utility and bonuses when using this gun. Obviously, Feeding Frenzy reloads your weapon faster after kills while Under Pressure improves our accuracy and stability when the magazine gets low. For PVP, I actually like Under Pressure since it helps us ensure we can land critical shots on enemies to quickly kill them. Finally, I’m going with Headseeker since there’s a good chance we land a lot more body shots with this weapon in duels. Because of this, we will gain a damage increase to our precision hits which synergizes nicely with Under Pressure’s accuracy boost.