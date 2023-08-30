Looking for quick and easy access to some new Destiny 2 builds? There are a whole lot of options to choose from whether you're playing Hunter, Titan, or Warlock. In Season of the Witch we're releasing more build guides than ever before and are rounding them all up here for all of your PVE needs.

[toc]

Best Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Builds

Top Warlock Builds

Whether you're looking for a specific class, super, exotic, or playstyle, here are our Warlock builds for Season of the Witch.

Name Class Super Exotic Excels At Void Soul Warlock Voidwalker (Void) Nova Bomb Briarbinds Ability Uptime & Sustain Ad-Clear Warlock Broodweaver (Strand) Needlestorm Swarmers Ad-Clear

Void Soul Warlock

Excerpt from the full guide.

The build is complicated, but it's extremely powerful in practice. Ultimately, the core loop here is to constantly generate Orbs of Power and Void Breaches for an ongoing cycle that grants Devour, replenishes your class ability to leverage the Briarbinds' buff to the Void Soul, and gives grenade energy — since your grenades will weaken enemies and thereby produce more Orbs. Aspects: Child of the Old Gods & Chaos Accelerant.

Ad-Clear Warlock

Excerpt from the full guide.

This build is all about producing an endless stream of Threadlings. It doesn't require a particular god roll weapon or rare raid drop, so almost anyone can create this build as long as they've unlocked the Strand subclass through the Lightfall campaign, and have the Swarmers Exotic legs. Augments granted by the seasonal Artifact make it more powerful, rendering it a solid build, specifically for Season of the Witch. If you're ready to wield your army of Threadlings against anything that tries to get in your way, here's a breakdown of what you'll need. Aspects: Weaver's Call & The Wanderer.

Top Titan Builds

Want to play Titan like Hunters do with Celestial Nighthawk and Golden Gun? Try out our Nuke Titan build!

Name Class Super Exotic Excels At Nuke Titan Sunbreaker (Solar) Burning Maul Pyrogale Gauntlets Frequent Supers

Nuke Titan

Excerpt from the full guide.

The main goal of this build is to deal massive amounts of damage to bosses. Pyrogale Gauntlets enable this damage by turning your Burning Maul Super into a single high-damage slam — similar to how Celestial Nighthawk affects Hunter’s Golden Gun Super. While this is very powerful, we can eke out extra efficiency by properly selecting armor mods and subclass Fragments. Aspects: Roaring Flame & Consecration.

Top Hunter Builds

Name Class Super Exotic Excels At Moth Hunter Threadrunner (Strand) Silkstrike Mothkeeper's Wraps Ad-Clear

Moth Hunter

Excerpt from the full guide.