Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items

Updated August 30, 2023

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Builds & Guides (2023)

All of our Season of the Witch builds for Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks.

Dillon Skiffington

Looking for quick and easy access to some new Destiny 2 builds? There are a whole lot of options to choose from whether you're playing Hunter, Titan, or Warlock. In Season of the Witch we're releasing more build guides than ever before and are rounding them all up here for all of your PVE needs.

[toc]

Void_Subclass_Warlock.png

Best Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Builds

Top Warlock Builds

Whether you're looking for a specific class, super, exotic, or playstyle, here are our Warlock builds for Season of the Witch.

NameClassSuperExoticExcels At
Void Soul WarlockVoidwalker (Void)Nova BombBriarbindsAbility Uptime & Sustain
Ad-Clear WarlockBroodweaver (Strand)NeedlestormSwarmersAd-Clear

Briarbinds, Void, Warlock, build, orbs of power, Warlock Briarbinds build, Exotic, Voidwalker

Void Soul Warlock

Excerpt from the full guide.

The build is complicated, but it's extremely powerful in practice. Ultimately, the core loop here is to constantly generate Orbs of Power and Void Breaches for an ongoing cycle that grants Devour, replenishes your class ability to leverage the Briarbinds' buff to the Void Soul, and gives grenade energy — since your grenades will weaken enemies and thereby produce more Orbs.

  • Aspects: Child of the Old Gods & Chaos Accelerant.

destiny2swarmers.jpg

Ad-Clear Warlock

Excerpt from the full guide.

This build is all about producing an endless stream of Threadlings. It doesn't require a particular god roll weapon or rare raid drop, so almost anyone can create this build as long as they've unlocked the Strand subclass through the Lightfall campaign, and have the Swarmers Exotic legs. Augments granted by the seasonal Artifact make it more powerful, rendering it a solid build, specifically for Season of the Witch.

If you're ready to wield your army of Threadlings against anything that tries to get in your way, here's a breakdown of what you'll need.

  • Aspects: Weaver's Call & The Wanderer.

destiny2solartitanlightfall.jpg

Top Titan Builds

Want to play Titan like Hunters do with Celestial Nighthawk and Golden Gun? Try out our Nuke Titan build!

NameClassSuperExoticExcels At
Nuke TitanSunbreaker (Solar)Burning MaulPyrogale GauntletsFrequent Supers

Pyrogale Gauntlets, Roaring Flames, Consecration Aspect, Sunbreaker Titan

Nuke Titan

Excerpt from the full guide.

The main goal of this build is to deal massive amounts of damage to bosses. Pyrogale Gauntlets enable this damage by turning your Burning Maul Super into a single high-damage slam — similar to how Celestial Nighthawk affects Hunter’s Golden Gun Super. While this is very powerful, we can eke out extra efficiency by properly selecting armor mods and subclass Fragments.

  • Aspects: Roaring Flame & Consecration.

destiny2strandhunter.jpg

Top Hunter Builds

NameClassSuperExoticExcels At
Moth HunterThreadrunner (Strand)SilkstrikeMothkeeper's WrapsAd-Clear

Mothkeeper’s Wraps, build, hunter, Thread of Generation, Thread of Warding, Thread of Transmutation, Thread of Fury, Widow’s Silk, Whirling Maelstrom, moth build, hunter build, strand

Moth Hunter

Excerpt from the full guide.

The synergy between Mothkeeper’s Wraps and Ex Diris grenade launcher lets you gain overshields while clearing ads with their unique ability to create moths — and yes, this is THE Hunter moth build. This synergy becomes even more exciting with the Strand subclass. 

  • Aspects: Widow’s Silk and Whirling Maelstrom

About the Author

Dillon Skiffington

Dillon is the Senior Game Guides Editor at Fanbyte. He's spent about 2,000 hours playing a bun boy in Final Fantasy XIV and 800 hours maining Warlock in Destiny 2.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Risen Title Guide – All Triumphs for Season of the Risen Title
Dillon Skiffington
titan, ahsa, savathun, the witness, destiny 2
Destiny 2 Gumshoe Title Guide – All Triumphs for Witch Queen Title
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Ager's Scepter Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor