Destiny 2 Error Codes — How to Fix Error Codes

Destiny 2 is a complicated game, being a live-service product that communicates extensively with Bungie’s servers and other players in the normal course of play. As a result, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. To document these errors, Bungie has created a number of error codes. These codes are typically identified by the name of an animal, and each correspond to a different issue. A lot of the time, there’s nothing you can do about a particular error — it’s just something going wrong with the Destiny 2 servers. Still, it can be useful to know what they all mean. For a full list of the many, many error codes in the game, check out Bungie’s site. Here are some of the most common.

CALABRESE, WEASEL, PORPOISE, BABOON — Destiny 2 Error Codes

These error codes represent connection issues with Destiny 2. Typically, if you’re seeing either of these then other players are as well, and it’s a known issue. Check Bungie Help on Twitter to see if there’s any mention of them.

CENTIPEDE

Bungie says that the error code “CENTIPEDE” is caused by a lack of connection to the game’s servers. Sometimes, this error can be fixed by troubleshooting your network. In other cases, the issue may actually be on Bungie’s end and you may simply have to wait it out.

MARMOT — Destiny 2 Error Codes

The “MARMOT” error represents the Destiny 2 data files being corrupted. Resolving this error requires repairing the game files. On Steam and the Epic Game Store, you can verify the integrity of the game files. On console, restarting should fix it. If not, you may have to uninstall and reinstall Destiny 2.

PLUOT, PLUM

These errors have to do with BattlEye, the anti-cheat system Bungie uses in Destiny 2. For more information on this system and troubleshooting errors with it, check out Bungie’s site.

OYSTER

The “OYSTER” error code occurs when Destiny 2 patches or updates fail to download successfully. Bungie says that if this occurs, players should power cycle their network hardware and ensure they’re on a wired connection when downloading updates. If those measures fail, you may have to do a complete reinstall of Destiny 2.

Running into another error code in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments.