Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning — How to Get the Lucent Blessing Buff

Altars of Summoning is one of the seasonal activities for Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch — which players can access from the HELM. It is a three-player, matchmade activity and the core gameplay loop of the activity involves depositing tier offerings and completing different objectives to fill up a progress bar.

Alongside this brand new mode is a secret buff that not many players may know about, which is the Lucent Blessing. Although we previously encountered this buff, we didn't know what it was until this video from Youtuber “360GameTV.” So, here are the steps you can take to acquire the buff and the benefits it provides.

How to get the Lucent Blessing Buff

Players can get the Lucent Blessing buff at the beginning of the activity. Head to the Ritual of Induction circle in the middle of the arena to find the three matching Hive symbols — as opposed to the other seven symbols. Once players find the matching set, each person in the fireteam needs to stand on the plate beneath the symbol to begin the Ritual of Induction. Keep in mind, all three plates need to activate within 15 seconds.

Doing so will award the team Lucent Blessing, along with improved ability regeneration and an elemental weapon boost matching the weapon you are wielding at the time.

What the Lucent Blessing Buff Does

Upon testing it out, these were the results: Lucent Blessing provides a weapon surge, improved ability regeneration, Super energy, additional ammo for Heavy and Special weapons, and Orbs of Power for Armor Charge — this is separate from the weapon boost.

It’s not like Mayhem where your abilities come back immediately, but you may notice that your grenade, melee, and Super regenerate slightly faster than usual — which helps with the higher tiers of difficulty in Altars of Summoning. Also, the seasonal activities give additional buffs through the Major Arcana deck, so be sure to collect these at the Lectern of Divination in the HELM. Pairing Major Arcana with Lucent Blessing can help get you through higher difficulty tiers in Altars of Summoning without a hitch!

This activity rewards players with offerings, Opaque Cards, seasonal weapons and armor, Season of the Witch engrams, and XP for the Ritual Table. Additionally, Altars of Summoning is part of the seasonal Haruspex Title.