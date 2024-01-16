Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Watcher's Palace Ceiling Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chandelier crafted to resemble the lamps found in the Watcher's Palace.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Mare Lamentorum Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams
FFXIV Tokyo Fan Festival 2024 Schedule and Info
Oliv Yanak
Are Dragonflight's Touted Improvements Enough To Bring Folks Back to WoW?
Mike Williams