FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Vodoriga Sculpture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lifelike vodoriga sculpture, mounted upon a pedestal.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
3
Item Icon
Cutting Oil
3
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
3
Item Icon
Amdapori Stone
3
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

