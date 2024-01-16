Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Vodoriga Sculpture
Furnishing - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lifelike vodoriga sculpture, mounted upon a pedestal.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Oak Lumber
3
Cutting Oil
3
Mythril Ingot
3
Amdapori Stone
3
Rose Gold Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
