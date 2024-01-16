Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cutting Oil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lubricant used in the working of metal.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
FFXIV Endwalker Will Tighten Some Housing Rules, Increase Supply
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker: Smileton and Stigma Dreamscape Are Two Incredible Post-Game Dungeons You Should Do
Michael Higham