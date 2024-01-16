Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Mythril Ingot
Metal - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted mythril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythril Ore
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
64
Max Quality
1024
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythril Ore
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
64
Max Quality
1024
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythril Ore
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
64
Max Quality
1024
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
