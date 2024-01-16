Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
True Linen Coat of Striking
Body - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
251
Magic Defense
251
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+112
Vitality
+114
Determination
+78
Direct Hit Rate
+112
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Azurite
2
True Linen
2
Durium Ingot
2
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Grade 3 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1350
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
Related Posts
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 Details – Patch Notes, Changes, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 TFT Patch Notes – Damage Changes, Class Reworks, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Stellaris Origins Guide - Origins List, Effects, Requirements, Tips
Dillon Skiffington