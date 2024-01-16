Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

True Linen Coat of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

251

251

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
2
Item Icon
True Linen
2
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 3 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 Details – Patch Notes, Changes, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 TFT Patch Notes – Damage Changes, Class Reworks, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Stellaris Origins Guide - Origins List, Effects, Requirements, Tips
Dillon Skiffington