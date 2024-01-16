Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

True Linen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Several yalms of undyed true linen wrapped around a short distaff.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinthread
2
Item Icon
Hingan Flax
2
Item Icon
Thavnairian Cotton
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

