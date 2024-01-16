Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Azurite
Stone - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A deep blue jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
5544 gil
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Azurite
1
Stiperstone
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
440
Max Quality
2592
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
