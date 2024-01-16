Games
Ground Sloth Leather
Leather - Item Level 350
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured ground sloth hide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ground Sloth Pelt
2
Thavnairian Alumen
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
2
Durability
35
Difficulty
1147
Max Quality
3900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1350
Craftsmanship
1500
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1650
