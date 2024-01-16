Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ground Sloth Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured ground sloth hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Ground Sloth Pelt
2
Item Icon
Thavnairian Alumen
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

An Incomplete Glossary of FFXIV Terms for New Players
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium